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Police charge driver for stunting in Sackville.

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ByPat Healey

August 3, 2026 , , , , ,
An HRP cruiser. (Photo by Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Halifax Media)

LOWER SACKVILLE: On July 29, at approximately 2 p.m., a member of the Traffic Unit observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed inbound on Highway 102, from Fall River into Sackville.

The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 151 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A 26-year-old woman was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

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The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

In addition, the driver received a seven-day license suspension, and the vehicle was seized.

In a continued effort to address traffic safety and educate citizens on the rules of the road, HRP officers focus on speed enforcement.

We all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe. If you see someone driving dangerously, report it to police by calling 911.

File 26-117735

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ByPat Healey

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Police charge driver for stunting in Sackville.

August 3, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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