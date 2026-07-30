Field of Dreams diamonds give 150 more kids a chance to play ball

LWF Baseball president Adam Long is presented a Blue Jays jersey after the ceremony to officially open two new fields in Fall River at GP Vanier. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: There was a buzz around GP Vanier Junior High School as hundreds of parents, grandparents, players, coaches and community supporters gathered under sunny skies to celebrate the grand opening of two new Field of Dreams baseball diamonds that are already transforming youth baseball in the community.

The project, which was made possible through a $92,000 Jays Care Foundation Field of Dreams grant sponsored by TD Bank, along with fundraising by the LWF Baseball Association and support from District 1 Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon.

The new diamonds are already making a significant impact, allowing the association to expand programming after years of having to turn children away because of a shortage of playing fields.

Barry Dalrymple said the additional diamonds have created space for approximately 150 more young athletes to play baseball this season.

“That allowed us to bring in another 150 kids to baseball this year,” Dalrymple said. “We have been turning kids away for 10 or 12 years because of lack of ball fields.”

A ball player watches as the ball goes by him during a fun activity at the opening of the two new fields. (Healey photo)

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He said the expanded capacity has already led to the addition of four girls softball teams, two girls baseball teams and two younger baseball teams, while also allowing the association’s popular Rally Cap program for four-to-seven-year-olds to flourish.

“None of that was possible before,” he said.

Dalrymple also praised Jays Care Foundation and TD Bank for investing in grassroots baseball, noting the organizations support many of the association’s programs beyond just the field renovations.

The project included not only the construction of the two diamonds, but also major upgrades such as new backstops, fencing and gates through the combined efforts of Jays Care, TD, the association and municipal support.

Alex Orsi with Jays Care. (Healey photo)

Representing Jays Care Foundation, program specialist Alex Orsi said the organization believes baseball provides much more than a game.

“We believe there is no better way for kids to learn essential life skills such as leadership, character and resiliency through the power of baseball,” Orsi said.

“Baseball diamonds give kids a safe place where they can build friendships, learn from positive role models and find a sense of belonging among their peers.”

Orsi officially declared the new Field of Dreams open before presenting the association with a Toronto Blue Jays jersey to commemorate the occasion.

A representative from TD also spoke briefly at the event about their participation and being thrilled to be part of it.

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Dalrymple said the association has grown to nearly 1,000 members and, despite the additional fields, demand for baseball continues to outpace available space.

“LWF Baseball now has 960 members. We are just shy of a thousand,” he said. “Unfortunately, even with these, we still turn a small amount of kids away, which is absolutely heartbreaking.

“But with everybody’s help, our dream is within another year or two, we will never have to say no to a child again.”

Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon said the large weekday turnout spoke volumes about the strength of the community and the importance residents place on youth sports.

“To have this kind of turnout, it really speaks to the kind of community that we have,” she said. “It’s not just baseball here today. It’s our youth, it’s our community, and it’s so lovely to see the collaboration that happens within sport in our community.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am to be their representative.”

LWF Baseball’s Barry Dalrymple speaks at the Field of Dreams in Fall River. (Healey photo)

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The festive atmosphere continued after the ceremonial first pitch, thrown out by Deagle Gammon to Adam Long, LWF Baseball president, with young players forming two lines from home plate to the pitchers mound.

Families gathered around the new diamonds to enjoy hot dogs and soft drinks.

The turnout was so large that organizers temporarily ran out of refreshments before volunteers made another supply run, a fitting reflection of the overwhelming community support for the project.

For the hundreds of children already taking the field this summer—and the many more expected in the years ahead—the two new diamonds represent much more than fresh grass and new fencing. They represent opportunity, ensuring more young athletes will have the chance to play the game without being left on the sidelines.

Jays Care also unveiled a cheque for $500,000 which was previously announced as McDonald Sports Park in Waverley was a most recent Field of Dreams recipient.

That money is being put towards bringing in and installing power to be able to have lights over that ball field. More work is needed on this, with support from the province and other avenues required funding wise to make that become a reality, but it’s been started.

A young boy swings the bat at the ball during a mini game before the start of the official ceremony to open the two new fields at GP Vanier. (Healey photo)

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon speaks as LWF Baseball president Adam Long listens from in behind. (Healey photo)