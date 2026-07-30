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Pair of multi-vehicle collisions in Lower Sackville under investigation by police

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ByPat Healey

July 30, 2026 , , , , , , ,
A RCMP cruiser. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is investigating two multi-vehicle collisions that occurred in Lower Sackville.

On July 29, at approximately 4:30 p.m., RCMP and Halifax Regional Police officers, EHS, and Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 102. 

Officers learned that a northbound Chevrolet Express van left the roadway, crossed the median into southbound traffic, and became airborne after striking a Toyota RAV4.

The van then collided with a Buick Enclave before landing on a Chevrolet Colorado and coming to a rest on its side.

A Subaru Impreza subsequently collided with the Colorado while travelling in the same direction. 

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The driver and sole occupant of the van, as well as the drivers of the Toyota RAV4 and Chevrolet Colorado, were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and crews removed debris.  

The investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., a secondary collision happened in the same area as vehicles were stopped in traffic.

Officers learned that an International truck struck a GMC Sierra, a Ford Edge, a Jaguar XKR, and a GMC Terrain. 

The Terrain was then pushed into a Ford Mustang which struck a Hyundai Elantra, which in turn collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe. 

The passenger of the Ford Edge was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

These collisions resulted in significant traffic disruptions.  Motorists are reminded to drive safely, leave adequate space between vehicles, and remain alert to changing traffic conditions, particularly when approaching slowed or stopped traffic. 

File #: 26-117824, 26-117839

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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