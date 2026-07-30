Old Enfield road detour to remain until mid-August: Minister MacDonald

A photo of the map showing where work is happening at the overpass on Old Enfield Road. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Motorists using Old Enfield Road will have to continue following the current detour until at least the week of Aug. 17 as construction crews complete the remaining work on the project.

Minister John A. MacDonald was told a significant amount of work is still required before the road can safely reopen, including subgrade construction, placement of the gravel subbase, asphalt paving and guardrail installation.

Because subgrade work is weather dependent, construction will be completed in stages to help reduce delays caused by rain.

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Once each section of subgrade is finished and approved, crews will place the gravel subbase.

Asphalt paving is scheduled for Aug. 14, followed by guardrail installation. If work proceeds as planned, Old Enfield Road is expected to reopen to traffic by Aug. 17.

Once the road reopens, the temporary traffic triangle will be removed and a permanent stop sign will be installed on Old Enfield Road.