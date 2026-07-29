Overnight closure planned for Highway 2 rail crossing in Enfield

Vehicles travel over the railway tracks on Hwy 2 in Enfield. They will be closed down overnight Aug 4-5 as CN plans to repair them. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Motorists travelling through Enfield next week should plan for an overnight detour as CN completes repairs to the Highway 2 rail crossing.

Highway 2 at the rail crossing is tentatively scheduled to be closed to all traffic from Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 5, at approximately 9 a.m.

According to CN, the overnight closure will allow crews to repair the rail crossing.

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Paving is expected to begin once the contractor reopens the work area at 6 a.m. and will continue until the project is complete.

A detour will be in place during the closure.

Any updates from CN regarding the work schedule will be shared as they become available.

The Municipality of East Hants made a post about the closure on its Facebook page on July 28.