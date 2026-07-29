East Hants News

Overnight closure planned for Highway 2 rail crossing in Enfield

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

July 29, 2026 , , , , , ,
Vehicles travel over the railway tracks on Hwy 2 in Enfield. They will be closed down overnight Aug 4-5 as CN plans to repair them. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Motorists travelling through Enfield next week should plan for an overnight detour as CN completes repairs to the Highway 2 rail crossing.

Highway 2 at the rail crossing is tentatively scheduled to be closed to all traffic from Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, Aug. 5, at approximately 9 a.m.

According to CN, the overnight closure will allow crews to repair the rail crossing.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Paving is expected to begin once the contractor reopens the work area at 6 a.m. and will continue until the project is complete.

A detour will be in place during the closure.

Any updates from CN regarding the work schedule will be shared as they become available.

The Municipality of East Hants made a post about the closure on its Facebook page on July 28.

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Driving complaint leads to arrest of Lower Sackville woman for impaired driving

July 29, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Community Featured

Shubenacadie housing project grows to 18 units as new design unveiled

July 27, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Community News

Short mat lawn bowls rolls into Enfield with strong community support

July 27, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

Overnight closure planned for Highway 2 rail crossing in Enfield

July 29, 2026 Pat Healey
Community Featured

New no-left-turn sign installed on Fall River Road aims to ease congestion, improve safety

July 29, 2026 Pat Healey
Community Featured

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Summer Fun Fest at Sackville Heights Community Centre

July 29, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

Driving complaint leads to arrest of Lower Sackville woman for impaired driving

July 29, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing