Shubenacadie housing project grows to 18 units as new design unveiled

East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston (middle); Municipal Affairs Minister John A. MacDonald; and Shubenacadie councillor Carl MacPhee show off the newly unveiled design for the 18-unit housing project in Shubenacadie. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Plans for a new affordable housing development in Shubenacadie have taken another step forward, with the unveiling of a preliminary design that increases the number of apartments and places a strong emphasis on accessibility.

The updated design for the apartment building on Mill Village Road, near the Royal Canadian Legion, was presented during a brief announcement at the Municipality of East Hants building by Municipal Affairs Minister and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald, East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston, and Shubenacadie area councillor Carl MacPhee.

The three-storey building will now include 18 apartments, two more than originally anticipated when the project was first announced.

Donna MacDonald, communications advisor with Build Nova Scotia, said the increase was made possible through the building’s design.

“This apartment building will provide 18 homes, two more than estimated when the site was announced. The designer was able to fit six units per floor, so that increased the number of units in what is a three-storey building to 18.”

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The apartment mix will include three, three-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units, providing housing options for a range of household sizes.

A significant feature of the project is its focus on accessibility.

Three apartments will be fully accessible from the outset, while the building has been designed so additional units can be converted to accessible apartments if future demand requires.

The building will also include an elevator, improving access for seniors, residents with mobility challenges and families with young children.

Each apartment will have its own private entrance along with a patio or balcony. Units will also be equipped with energy-efficient appliances and heat pumps to provide heating in the winter and cooling during the summer while helping keep utility costs down.

The front and side of the new housing project is displayed on poster board by Municipal Affairs Minister John A. MacDonald (right); East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston (middle); and Carl MacPhee, councillor for Shubenacadie. (Healey photo)

The project is now entering the design-build tendering phase.

MacDonald said companies have until Aug. 18 to submit proposals.

“Now that we are in the design-build tendering stage, we can tell you that companies have until August 18 to submit proposals and they will be evaluated after that.

“Assuming we receive a good response to the tender, the contract should be awarded this fall and construction should get underway in the spring.

“We will be able to provide a better estimate for completing the housing then.”

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Questions have also been raised about the condition of the access road serving the site.

MacDonald said an easement is already in place to provide access to the property and Build Nova Scotia is aware of residents’ concerns.

“On the road, there is an easement in place which gives us access to the property,” she said.

“We are aware of concerns about the condition of the road, and we are looking into them.”

The development is part of Nova Scotia’s continuing efforts to increase the supply of affordable housing in rural communities, with construction expected to begin in the spring once a contractor has been selected and the contract awarded later this fall.