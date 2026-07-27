Short mat lawn bowls rolls into Enfield with strong community support

Sue Ellen Horne, left, gives some tips to Betty Hirtle Gordon on how to send the lawn bowl down the mat during the official opening of the short mat lawn bowls program at the Enfield Legion on Friday afternoon. (Healey photo)

ENFIELD: Seniors in the Enfield area now have a new way to stay active, socialize and enjoy a friendly game year-round with the official opening of a new short mat lawn bowls program at the Enfield Legion.

A large crowd gathered July 24 to celebrate the launch of the initiative, which is being sponsored by the Enfield Elmsdale & District Lions Club in the Legion’s basement.

Many attendees stayed after the ceremony to try the sport for themselves, filling the mats with first-time bowlers and experienced players alike.

The project was made possible through funding from the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, secured through the office of Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois. The Lions Club made the application for the funding support.

Municipality of East Hants councillors Cecil Dixon and Sandra Garden Cole also supported the initiative. Dixon was in attendance at the official opening.

John Siteman sends his ball down the short mat in Enfield. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Speaking on behalf of the MP, Chief of Staff Josh Hilton said the grant program is one of the federal government’s most valuable community initiatives, helping fund projects that improve opportunities for seniors.

“There was nowhere really to play,” Hilton said, noting the program allows participants to enjoy lawn bowls throughout the year indoors. He said the office was pleased to support bringing the sport to Enfield and expects it to become a well-attended community activity.

Hilton was also given the honour of delivering the ceremonial first bowl to officially open the facility.

While the first delivery drew plenty of laughs after wandering off course, it officially marked the beginning of a new chapter for the local program.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lions Club president Terry Brooking said the club immediately embraced the idea because it aligns with its commitment to serving the community.

“We are all about helping our community and we don’t have a lot for seniors,” Brooking said. “We decided this would be a great opportunity for seniors to get out, get some exercise, meet and greet.”

Enfield, Elmsdale & District Lions Club president Terry Brooking speaks at the opening. (Healey photo)

Brooking said she was thrilled by the large turnout for the opening and thanked everyone who helped make the project possible.

She also expressed appreciation to the Enfield Legion for making its basement available, providing a permanent indoor home for the short mat program.

Those thanks were echoed by longtime lawn bowler Lena Cameron, who has spent nearly four decades travelling into Halifax Regional Municipality to play the sport.

“I bowled for 38 years driving to the city and I wanted this years ago,” Cameron said. “I don’t have to drive to the city anymore.”

Lena Cameron gives MP Kody Blois’ Chief of Staff Josh Hilton some wisdom about playing short mat lawn bowling. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cameron said she was encouraged to see so many people attend the grand opening and expects participation to continue growing, especially in the fall.

Although the initial focus is on seniors to meet the requirements of the New Horizons funding, Cameron hopes younger players will eventually be introduced to the sport as well.

She also praised both the Lions Club for championing the project and the Legion for providing the space needed to make it happen.

“I think it’s fantastic that they’ve done this… We had to rely on the Legion because our clubhouse is not that big. They are very good to have it here. I’m really pleased.”

The short mat lawn bowls program will now be held every Wednesday and Friday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Enfield Legion. No previous experience is necessary, and participants are simply asked to wear flat-soled shoes while on the mats. The first session was offered free, with subsequent weekly sessions costing $5.

Organizers hope the new program will provide seniors with another opportunity to remain active, make new friends and enjoy some friendly competition while bringing even more life to the local community.

An attendee tries her hand at short mat lawn bowling under the guidance of Lena Cameron. (Healey photo)