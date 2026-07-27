PHOTOS/VIDEO: A full weekend of fun was had at Tide Fest 2026

A young girls smiles for the camera as she awaits her facepaint design to be finished during the family fun fair at Tide Fest. (Dagley Media photo)

LANTZ: The community spirit was alive at a jam packed weekend of fun activities for all ages at Tide Fest at the East Hants Sportsplex.

There were washer toss; a hockey tournament; youth activities, including a prom event put on in conjunction with The Music Room Elmsdale; tot time; a community breakfast sponsored by Summer Camps Unplugged; Gymnastics demonstration by East Hants Gymnastics; a farmers market held by East Hants Farmers Market; family fun fair; inaugural Cornhole tournament; five electrifying bands over two nights; henna; facepainting; food trucks; and much more.

The Laker News captured some of the fun had during our time there on Saturday morning and spoke with new chairperson Billy Clow about the event.

He was thrilled at the turnout from the community, and emphasized that none of the event would be possible without the generous support of the many community-minded businesses that supported the volunteer effort.

Tide Fest is non-profit so any money made goes back into the community, like supporting the four food banks in East Hants.

In 2027, Tide Fest will mark its 10th anniversary so it will be big. No date has been announced for when it will be held.

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Friday night saw Monkey’s Uncle and Ruckus perform to a large crowd.

The Coldstream Clear Kitchen Party on Saturday night had the East Hants Sportsplex bumping with From Leather to Plaid; North of Ten; and Shaydid, who almost blew the roof of the Keith Miller Arena and the the jam packed crowd on the dance floor for the bulk of their 90-minute plus performance.

Video story sponsored by the Summer Clash 250 at Scotia Speedworld AUG. 6-8.

(More details on events happening during that weekend on Scotia Speedworld’s Facebook page)

Video by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media.

Don’t miss the Summer Clash 250 weekend at Scotia Speedworld Aug. 6-8.

Enfield Fire’s Aerial was at Tide Fest by the farmers market. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat interviews Tide Fest chairperson Billy Clow about the event and what makes it come together. (Dagley Media photo)

Two boys have fun one one of the bouncy castles at the Family Fun Fair inside the Dome at Tide Fest. (Dagley Media photo)

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Action during the hockey tournament at Tide Fest. (Dagley Media photo)

Facepainting from Five Little Monkeys at the Fieldhouse Dome. (Dagley Media photo)

A washer lands in the box during a game of washer toss. (Dagley Media photo)

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The bouncy castles were busy at Tide Fest during the Family Fun Fair on Saturday. (Dagley Media photo)

People stroll past some of the vendors during the Farmers Market held both Saturday and Sunday at Tide Fest. (Dagley Media photo)

Henna at Tide Fest. (Dagley Media photo)