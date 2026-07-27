PHOTOS/VIDEO: A full weekend of fun was had at Tide Fest 2026

LANTZ: The community spirit was alive at a jam packed weekend of fun activities for all ages at Tide Fest at the East Hants Sportsplex.
There were washer toss; a hockey tournament; youth activities, including a prom event put on in conjunction with The Music Room Elmsdale; tot time; a community breakfast sponsored by Summer Camps Unplugged; Gymnastics demonstration by East Hants Gymnastics; a farmers market held by East Hants Farmers Market; family fun fair; inaugural Cornhole tournament; five electrifying bands over two nights; henna; facepainting; food trucks; and much more.
The Laker News captured some of the fun had during our time there on Saturday morning and spoke with new chairperson Billy Clow about the event.
He was thrilled at the turnout from the community, and emphasized that none of the event would be possible without the generous support of the many community-minded businesses that supported the volunteer effort.
Tide Fest is non-profit so any money made goes back into the community, like supporting the four food banks in East Hants.
In 2027, Tide Fest will mark its 10th anniversary so it will be big. No date has been announced for when it will be held.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Friday night saw Monkey’s Uncle and Ruckus perform to a large crowd.
The Coldstream Clear Kitchen Party on Saturday night had the East Hants Sportsplex bumping with From Leather to Plaid; North of Ten; and Shaydid, who almost blew the roof of the Keith Miller Arena and the the jam packed crowd on the dance floor for the bulk of their 90-minute plus performance.
Video story sponsored by the Summer Clash 250 at Scotia Speedworld AUG. 6-8.
(More details on events happening during that weekend on Scotia Speedworld’s Facebook page)
Video by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media.
Don’t miss the Summer Clash 250 weekend at Scotia Speedworld Aug. 6-8.
ADVERTISEMENT:
ADVERTISEMENT: