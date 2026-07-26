Impaired driving charges laid after incidents in Fall River, Lower Sackville, Hatchet Lake

BEAVER BANK/WAVERLEY: A 26-year-old Dartmouth man and a 69-year-old Beaver Bank man were two of the three drivers nabbed by police for impaired driving in separate incidents in Fall River and Lower Sackville within nine hours of each other on July 23, police say.

On July 23, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a Chevrolet pickup truck swerving into oncoming traffic in the 3200 block of Hwy. 2 in Fall River.

“The complainant followed from a safe distance and provided updates to police until officers arrived,” said a police spokesperson.

An officer stopped the pickup on Rocky Lake Dr. near the Hwy. 107 overpass. The driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The 26-year-old man from Dartmouth was transported to Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he refused to provide a breath sample.

He was also issued summary offence tickets for Driving While License Suspended and No Insurance before he was released from police custody.

The man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

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Later that evening, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 500 block of Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville.

“Officers learned a Dodge Ram had been swerving into oncoming traffic before hitting a curb as it entered the restaurant parking lot,” said the spokesperson.

Officers located the Dodge on Old Beaver Bank Rd. and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver was asked to provide a roadside breath sample, which resulted in a “fail.”

Police said the driver, a 69-year-old man from Beaver Bank, was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment where he provided two breath samples registering 120 mg% each.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

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On July 24, at approximately 1 a.m., RCMP, fire services and EHS responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sandstone Dr. in Hatchet Lake.

Officers learned a Mazda 3 was in the ditch and the driver appeared to be impaired. A second caller reported seeing the same vehicle driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the driver in the care of EHS. An officer spoke with the driver, who exhibited signs of impairment,” said the spokesperson.

A roadside breath sample was obtained, which resulted in a “fail.”

The 37-year-old woman of Timberlea was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Tantallon RCMP Detachment where she provided two breath samples registering 220 mg% each.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.

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Police thank members of the public for reporting these incidents.

“Public reports are invaluable in helping police remove impaired drivers from the road before they can cause serious injury or death,” said the spokesperson.

“Anyone who observes a suspected impaired driver is encouraged to call 911 and provide vehicle and location information when it’s safe to do so.

File #: 26-114545, 26-114781, 26-114807