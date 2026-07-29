Driving complaint leads to arrest of Lower Sackville woman for impaired driving

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 44-year-old Lower Sackville woman has been arrested for impaired driving following a driving complaint in Lower Sackville.
On July 26, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver after a Toyota Rav4 was seen driving over a sidewalk and parking the vehicle blocking a driveway.
When confronted by neighbours, the driver moved the vehicle into her own driveway.
Officers spoke with the driver and observed signs of impairment.
A roadside breath sample was obtained, which resulted in a fail.
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The 44-year-old Lower Sackville woman was arrested for impaired driving.
She was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where she provided two breath samples registering 220 mg% and 230 mg%.
She was released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.
Impaired driving is a leading factor in serious collisions and remains a significant threat to public safety. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs and to always choose a safe way home.
File #: 26-116187