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Driving complaint leads to arrest of Lower Sackville woman for impaired driving

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ByPat Healey

July 29, 2026 , , , ,
A RCMP cruiser. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 44-year-old Lower Sackville woman has been arrested for impaired driving following a driving complaint in Lower Sackville. 

On July 26, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver after a Toyota Rav4 was seen driving over a sidewalk and parking the vehicle blocking a driveway. 

When confronted by neighbours, the driver moved the vehicle into her own driveway.   

Officers spoke with the driver and observed signs of impairment. 

A roadside breath sample was obtained, which resulted in a fail.

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The 44-year-old Lower Sackville woman was arrested for impaired driving. 

She was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where she provided two breath samples registering 220 mg% and 230 mg%. 

She was released and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Impaired driving is a leading factor in serious collisions and remains a significant threat to public safety. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs and to always choose a safe way home.

File #: 26-116187

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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