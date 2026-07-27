LWF U-15A Miners rally to capture Titan Classic championship

FALL RIVER: The LWF Under-15A Miners put together a remarkable weekend of baseball, going undefeated to capture the Titan Classic Tournament championship and bring home the gold medal.

The Miners finished 5-0, displaying the hard work they’ve put in throughout the season with dominant pitching, timely hitting and unwavering determination.

LWF’s offence was firing on all cylinders, driving in 54 runs over five games while consistently finding ways to come through in pressure situations.

The Miners opened the tournament with an 11-6 victory over the Mets before surviving a thrilling 12-11 battle against Prospect. Rory O’Sullivan played the hero in that contest, delivering the game-winning RBI to keep the Miners unbeaten.

The close finishes continued in the team’s third game as the Miners edged Cole Harbour 8-7. Once again, a clutch hit proved to be the difference, with Chase Falconer driving in the winning run to complete another hard-fought victory.

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The Miners then faced familiar opponents in the semifinal, taking on their LWF Baseball counterparts, the Orioles.

Strong pitching, solid defence and timely offence led the way as the Miners earned a convincing 7-2 victory to punch their ticket to the championship game.

The final against the Dartmouth Arrows provided a fitting finish to an unforgettable tournament. After falling behind 5-0 in the early innings, the Miners refused to let the gam, e slip away.

Their bats came alive as they chipped away at the deficit before exploding offensively, completing an impressive 16-10 comeback victory to claim the Titan Classic title.

The championship run was a true team effort. Every player contributed throughout the weekend, whether on the mound, in the field or at the plate.

LWF showcased their depth with valuable innings from multiple pitchers, dependable defence and a lineup that produced from top to bottom.

With a mid-summer championship now under their belts, the Miners have built valuable momentum and confidence as they prepare for the upcoming provincial championships, where they will once again represent LWF Baseball with pride.