Jr B Penguins announce Cole Isenor as new head coach

LANTZ: The East Hants Ritchie’s Renovation & Excavating Junior Penguins have announced the promotion of Cole Isenor as the organization’s new Head Coach. It was announced on July 30 on the team’s Facebook page.

Isenor takes over behind the Penguins’ bench after seven seasons as an Assistant Coach with the organization, bringing with him a deep connection to the team, the community, and a proven understanding of what it takes to build a championship-caliber program.

A lifelong member of the East Hants hockey community, Isenor played his minor hockey with the East Hants Minor Hockey Association before continuing his playing career with the Jr. B Penguins in 2009.

During his time as a player, Isenor helped the organization to an NSJHL Championship in 2012 under the coaching and leadership of former Penguins Head Coach Laurie Isenor.

Following his playing career, Isenor transitioned into coaching during the 2019-20 season and quickly became an integral part of the Penguins’ success.

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During his tenure on the coaching staff, East Hants captured back-to-back Fred Fox Division titles in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, while continuing to establish a culture built on development, accountability, and team success.

“Cole has put in the time, the effort, and has been extremely well liked by all of our players over the past seven seasons he’s been an Assistant Coach here with us,” said President and General Manager Connor Hirtle.

“We’ve been so close to obtaining our ultimate goal of a championship here, and Cole has been here through the thick and thin with us. He has a connection with the guys, he’s prepared to take another step, and I truly believe he can be our guy to implement his structure in all three zones of the ice.

“He and I are on the same page as to how we see the organization moving forward, and he’s prepared to go on a mission to bring home a championship to East Hants.”

For Isenor, the opportunity represents a continuation of a journey that began as a player wearing the Penguins jersey and has evolved into a leadership role helping guide the next generation of East Hants hockey players.

“I’m humbled and excited for the opportunity to step into the role of Head Coach” said Isenor. “Having been part of this organization as an assistant coach for the past seven seasons, I’ve seen firsthand the commitment of our players, staff, and community, and I’m honored to continue building on that foundation.

“I want to thank the organization for their trust and confidence in me; I’m excited to lead this team with passion, accountability, and a commitment to developing our players both on and off the ice. I can’t wait to get started and work alongside this group as we strive to compete, improve every day, and make our fans proud.”

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Beyond the rink, Isenor and his family remain deeply connected to the East Hants community.

He is married to his wife Whitney, and together they have two daughters, Reese and Poppy.

As the Penguins enter the next chapter of their organization’s history, Isenor will look to build on the foundation established over the past several seasons while continuing the pursuit of the team’s ultimate goal — bringing an NSJHL championship back to East Hants.