Olympic medalist Sloan MacKenzie holds skills clinic at Cheema Aquatic Club

A young fan holds Sloan MacKenzie's Olympic bronze medal while posing for a photo with her after the skills clinic at Cheema. (Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: Olympic bronze medalist Sloan MacKenzie welcomed 40 paddlers to Cheema Aquatic Club on July 29 for a successful Skills & Drills Clinic that raised funds for CANFund.

MacKenzie surpassed her participation goal thanks to strong community support, including a generous contribution from Dave Murray, the Cheema Masters group, and everyone who took part in the event.

National team paddlers Andrew Billard and Callie Loch were also on hand, joining MacKenzie in providing instruction and support to participants on the water throughout the clinic.

Funds raised from the event will benefit CANFund, which provides financial assistance to Canadian high-performance athletes as they pursue their sporting goals.

Sloan MacKenzie shakes hands with Dave Murray thanking him for his support. Also pictured are: Andrew Billard and Callie Loch. (Submitted photo)