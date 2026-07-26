Tri County Rangers blank Bearcats to capture U-15 AA Baseball NS Atlantic qualifier

The Tri County Rangers U-15 AA are off to Atlantics after winning their qualifier against Truro. (Submitted photo)

TRURO: The Tri County U15 AA Rangers are Atlantic-bound after an impressive run through the Baseball Nova Scotia Atlantic Qualifier tournament, capping off an outstanding weekend with a 2-0 championship victory over the host Truro Bearcats.

The Rangers showcased their depth, timely hitting and dominant pitching throughout the tournament, finishing with a perfect 7-0 record to earn the qualifier banner and a berth at the Atlantic Championships, set for Sept. 18-20 in Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L.

Tri County wasted little time establishing itself as one of the tournament favourites, rolling through round-robin play with five consecutive victories.

Strong defense, consistent pitching and an offense that produced in key moments carried the Rangers into the playoff round unbeaten.

Heavy rain forced Sunday’s scheduled playoff games to be postponed, with action resuming Monday evening.

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Facing the Halifax Mets in the semifinal, the Rangers continued their winning ways, using another balanced offensive attack to claim a 9-6 victory and advance to the championship game.

The title game featured a showdown with the hometown Bearcats under the lights, and Tri County’s pitching stole the show.

Luke Kotsopolous delivered a dominant performance on the mound, throwing a complete-game shutout over seven innings.

He allowed just two hits while keeping the Bearcats off the scoreboard, helping the Rangers secure the 2-0 victory and the tournament championship.

The victory sends Tri County to the Atlantic Championships, where the Rangers will represent Nova Scotia against the region’s top U15 AA teams in September.

The championship marks the culmination of a remarkable weekend in which the Rangers combined clutch hitting, outstanding defense and dominant pitching to finish undefeated and earn the opportunity to compete for an Atlantic title.