Sports

Livingstone earns spot on Basketball Nova Scotia U15 team for nationals

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ByPat Healey

July 26, 2026 , , , , , ,
Blair Livingstone of Nine Mile River. (Submitted photo)

NINE MILE RIVER: Blair Livingstone has earned a place on the Basketball Nova Scotia U15 girls provincial team and will represent the province at the Canada Basketball National Championships next month.

Livingstone, who made the squad as an underage player, is still eligible to compete at the U15 level again next season, making the selection an impressive accomplishment.

Nova Scotia opens play in Pool C at the national championship with games against Newfoundland and Labrador and Manitoba before completing round-robin action.

The U15 and U17 National Championships are being held in Sherbrooke, Que., with teams arriving Aug. 2 and preliminary games beginning Aug. 3.

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Joining Livingstone on the Basketball Nova Scotia U15 girls roster are:

Peyton Ballem, Adau Deng, Hilary Shaw, Elise Lister, Alexa Raymond, Cate Smith, Gabriella Roberts, Caroline Ward, Morgan Pellerin, Carmen Savary, and Sam Terrio.

The coaching staff includes Katie Upham, Aliyah Fraser, Ava MacNutt, and Sara Brazil.

The roster of players and coaches for the U15 squad. (Submitted photo)

Livingstone’s selection continues a strong tradition of local athletes representing Nova Scotia on the national stage.

It also gives the Nine Mile River standout an opportunity to compete against the country’s top U15 players.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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