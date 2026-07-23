PHOTOS: Bounty Hunter, Dennis Anderson and King Sling visit local businesses

Four youngsters were thrilled to get a photo taken beside Bounty Hunter at NAPA Elmsdale on Thursday afternoon. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Local families and their children had the chance to check out two of the main featured Monster Trucks taking part in this weekends NAPA World Series of Monster Trucks.

The shows will take place Friday (7 pm); Saturday (2 pm) and Sunday (2 pm) at Scotia Speedworld, across from Halifax Stanfield Airport).

Pit Party’s on Friday will be 5 p.m., while Saturday and Sunday it will be 11:30 a.m.

On Thursday, Bounty Hunter and King Sling with driver Dennis Anderson paid visit to two businesses, both who are presenting sponsors for the stop outside Enfield.

Despite the rain, there were small crowds waiting for both monster trucks. Bounty Hunter stopped at NAPA Elmsdale, while Anderson and King Sling made a visit to Kenny U-Pull in Lantz, HRM.

At NAPA, there was also the no. 81 of Chris Ainsworth, a Hot Rod Classic car, and the no. 57 bandolero of Harper Grace, who races on the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series at Scotia Speedworld, on site. At both spots, there were also BBQ’s.

Tickets for the Monster Trucks at Scotia Speedworld are available online only at www.showpass.com/o/world-series-of-monster-trucks and for more info visit www.scotiaspeedworld.ca .

King Sling at Kenny U=Pull. (Submitted photo)

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King Sling driver Dennis Anderson signs autographs. (Submitted photo)

Chris AInsworth had his no. 81 Hot Rod Classic race car at NAPA Elmsdale. (Healey photo)

Bounty Hunter was a popular draw. (Healey photo)

Many folks braved the rain to check out King Sling at Kenny U-PUll. (Submitted photo)

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Harper Grace was inside NAPA Elmsdale showing off her no 57 Bandolero, and selling some swag as well. (Healey photo)

Elmsdale councillor Norval Mitchell checks out Bounty Hunter at NAPA Elmsdale. (Healey photo)