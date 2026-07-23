U11 Blue Jays capture Red Bird baseball tournament championship

The LWF U11 Blue Jays with their tournament trophy and medals. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The LWF U11 Blue Jays are bringing home championship hardware after an impressive undefeated run at the Red Bird Tournament in Cole Harbour last weekend.

The Blue Jays finished the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record, but saving their biggest test for last.

In the championship game, they faced a talented Humber Park Hawks squad in what proved to be the most competitive and exciting game of the weekend.

With all of the Blue Jays’ experienced pitchers already used earlier in the tournament, two young players stepped into unfamiliar roles and delivered under pressure.

First-year player Isaac Ryan, who had never pitched in U11 competition but had been putting in daily practice at home, took the ball to start the final.

Ryan showed remarkable poise, working 4.5 strong innings and leaving the game with his team holding a five-run lead.

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From there, Tommy Jennex, who had previously pitched just one inning at the U11 level, came on in relief to close out the game. Staying calm in a high-pressure situation, Jennex helped secure a hard-fought 13-10 victory and the tournament title.

The championship capped off a weekend of outstanding pitching from the Blue Jays.

Ben van Rossum, Owen Hudson, and Dawson Lohnes each turned in excellent starting performances earlier in the tournament, giving the team the strong foundation it needed to reach the final.

The Blue Jays also tipped their caps to the Humber Park Hawks, whose determination and skill made for an unforgettable championship game.

The Hawks were the Blue Jays’ toughest opponent of the tournament and provided a thrilling final that showcased the best of youth baseball.

Humber Park standout Antonio Grosse was a force throughout the tournament.

The Hawks’ closing pitcher threw two scoreless innings in the championship game and finished the weekend with four home runs, including a grand slam. His outstanding all-around performance earned him the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honours.