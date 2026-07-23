Sports

Jr. C Penguins say thank you

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

July 23, 2026 , , ,
The Ryson Construction Penguins. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: As the 2025/26 season comes to an end, the East Hnats Jr C Penguins want to say a huge thank you to their amazing sponsors—Ryson Construction, Shooters Bar & Grill, Homegrown Real Estate, and E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks Inc.

Your support makes everything we do possible.

To our fans, thank you for being the best in the league.

We didn’t make it all the way this season, but you stood behind us every step of the journey. We truly appreciate your loyalty and support.

Thank you for a great season. We’ll be back!

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

East Hants Sports

PHOTOS: Bounty Hunter, Dennis Anderson and King Sling visit local businesses

July 23, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

U11 Blue Jays capture Red Bird baseball tournament championship

July 23, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Naugle’s emotional IWK 250 triumph earns place in Maritime racing history

July 21, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants Featured

Man, woman arrested by RCMP following traffic stop; cocaine seized

July 23, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants Sports

PHOTOS: Bounty Hunter, Dennis Anderson and King Sling visit local businesses

July 23, 2026 Pat Healey
Community

East Coast Ukrainian festival returning to Clayton Park West in September

July 23, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

U11 Blue Jays capture Red Bird baseball tournament championship

July 23, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing