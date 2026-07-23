Jr. C Penguins say thank you

LANTZ: As the 2025/26 season comes to an end, the East Hnats Jr C Penguins want to say a huge thank you to their amazing sponsors—Ryson Construction, Shooters Bar & Grill, Homegrown Real Estate, and E-Commerce Solutions by Canucks Inc.

Your support makes everything we do possible.

To our fans, thank you for being the best in the league.

We didn’t make it all the way this season, but you stood behind us every step of the journey. We truly appreciate your loyalty and support.

Thank you for a great season. We’ll be back!