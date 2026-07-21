Naugle’s emotional IWK 250 triumph earns place in Maritime racing history

Nicholas Naugle raises the IWK 250 championship trophy in the air as Steve Lewis, presenting sponsor, and Emily Chisholm stand nearby with the winners $20,000 cheque. (Healey photo)

JAMES RIVER: The emotion of the moment said everything.

As Nicholas Naugle climbed from his No. 08 Brycon Construction-sponsored hot rod after nearly four grueling hours of racing in Saturday night’s IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway, the Dartmouth driver scrambled onto the roof of his car, emphatically waving the checkered flag before celebrating with fans by climbing the starter’s stand fence during his victory lap.

Long after the checkered flag had fallen, many spectators remained on their feet, soaking in the celebration as Naugle savoured the biggest win of his racing career.

It also marked his third straight victory on the Fort Garry Industries Maritime Pro Stock Tour and should help improve his points position; he now sits in 11th with 804 points, 206 behind leader and defending champion Ashton Tucker who has 1,010 points five races into the 10-race season.

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Naugle continued his remarkable run on the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour by capturing the prestigious IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis.

After charging from the rear of the field twice during the 250-lap marathon, he reclaimed the lead and then survived a series of late-race restarts to secure one of the most coveted victories in Canadian short-track racing.

The victory was worth $20,000, but the significance stretched far beyond the winner’s purse.

Naugle’s name will now be engraved on the revered John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup, joining an elite list of IWK 250 champions.

“There are no words that can ever express what it feels like to be memorialized on that trophy,” an emotional Naugle said after the race.

“Every year from here on out, I get to show up here and walk across that stage.”

Nic Naugle holds the IWK 250 winners championship trophy with Emily Chisholm (left) and sponsor Steve Lewis at Riverside International Speedway. (Healey photo)

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With the celebrations winding down, Naugle made it clear he isn’t satisfied with just one marquee victory.

“We’re going to keep racing for wins,” he said.

“We’re going to do what we can to run as many races and collect as many trophies as we can.”

Two-time IWK 250 winner Craig Slaunwhite of Terence Bay finished second after chasing Naugle to the finish, while reigning Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour champion Ashton Tucker of Miramichi completed the podium in third.

Jordan Veinotte of Porter’s Lake crossed the line fourth, while rookie Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction impressed with a fifth-place finish.

Christensen was the pole sitter for the race in the no. 24.

Award winners

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Craig Slaunwhite

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Nicholas Naugle

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Jordan Veinotte

QA1 Free Pass Award: Chris Reid

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Cory Hall

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Ayden Christensen

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to action this weekend with the BJ’s Truck Centre 150 at Oyster Bed Speedway, the first of two stops this season on Prince Edward Island.

The IWK 250 podium. Nic Naugle, winner (third from right); Craig Slaunwhite, second (far right); Ashton Tucker, third place (far left). Also pictured are Emily Chisholm and Steve Lewis. (Healey photo)