Sports

Fall River’s Fanok wins three gold medals at Pan Am Championships

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ByPat Healey

July 16, 2026 , , , ,
Elizabeth Fanok on the podium with her gold medal and the silver medal winner in K1 1,000 metres. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Elizabeth Fanok brought home three gold medals from the Pan American Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Championships in Montreal, highlighted by a dominant victory in the women’s K1 1,000-metre event.

Representing the Banook Canoe Club, Fanok won the K1 1,000m race by an impressive 19.22 seconds.

The Fall River resident also captured gold in the K2 1,000m and K4 500m events.

Fanok also represented Canada at the Junior World Championships, where she competed against the world’s top junior paddlers but did not reach the podium.

K4 gold win. (Submitted photo)

K2, 1000 Metre gold win. (Submitted photo)

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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