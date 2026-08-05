Sportsman headline Friday Night card as part of Summer Clash 250 weekend

Matt Vaughan of Lantz in the 08 and Sarah Thorne in the 6 lead the field in a restart during the Sportsman race. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series takes the spotlight Friday night as Summer Clash 250 weekend continues at Scotia Speedworld with a full evening of racing capped by the Superior Foundations 100, a 100-lap feature for the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman division.

The day begins with Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour open practice from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., while Weekly Racing Series teams hit the track for practice beginning at 5 p.m.

Grandstand gates also open at 5 p.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 6:55 p.m.

Racing starts at 7 p.m. with heat races for the Beginners, Bandoleros, Mini Stocks and Sportsman divisions.

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The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour will also take to the track for time trials before feature racing begins.

Feature events include the Beginner, Bandolero, Mini Stock and Sportsman divisions, with the night culminating in the 100-lap Superior Foundations 100 for the Maritime Auto Glass Sportsman class.

Friday’s program serves as the opening night of on-track competition during Summer Clash 250 weekend, showcasing the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series alongside the visiting Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour.