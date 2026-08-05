Telder helping international team make its mark at world-renowned Norway Cup

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A talented young soccer player from Upper Nine Mile River is making the most of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while representing Canada on the international stage.

Fourteen-year-old Shane Telder, who plays soccer for Hants North Rural High, is currently in Scandinavia after earning an invitation to train with Freddie Academy in Sweden.

Telder was identified by academy scouts some time ago and invited to attend the prestigious soccer academy. After a successful fundraising campaign helped make the trip possible, he travelled to Sweden on his own to begin training.

His stay has also included the Norway Cup, one of the largest and most prestigious youth soccer tournaments in the world.

Held annually in Oslo, the tournament attracts thousands of young players and hundreds of teams from dozens of countries, giving participants the opportunity to compete against elite international competition while experiencing different cultures.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Telder and his International teammates have enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, advancing to the knockout stage after posting a 2-1 record in round-robin play.

The Upper Nine Mile River product made an immediate impact, scoring a goal in the Academy’s opening-game victory.

After dropping their second match, the team bounced back with a win in its final group-stage contest, with Telder earning a spot in the starting lineup.

Following a scheduled rest day, the Academy squad now turns its attention to the single-elimination knockout rounds, where each match will determine whether their tournament journey continues.

The son of Ben and Dianna Telder, Shane has represented both his community and his country while competing against some of the top young soccer players from around the globe.

(Information in this story was provided to The Laker News)