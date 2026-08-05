Sports

Telder helping international team make its mark at world-renowned Norway Cup

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

August 5, 2026 , , , , ,
Shane Telder in action. (Photo submitted to The Laker News)

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A talented young soccer player from Upper Nine Mile River is making the most of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity while representing Canada on the international stage.

Fourteen-year-old Shane Telder, who plays soccer for Hants North Rural High, is currently in Scandinavia after earning an invitation to train with Freddie Academy in Sweden.

Telder was identified by academy scouts some time ago and invited to attend the prestigious soccer academy. After a successful fundraising campaign helped make the trip possible, he travelled to Sweden on his own to begin training.

His stay has also included the Norway Cup, one of the largest and most prestigious youth soccer tournaments in the world.

Held annually in Oslo, the tournament attracts thousands of young players and hundreds of teams from dozens of countries, giving participants the opportunity to compete against elite international competition while experiencing different cultures.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Telder and his International teammates have enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, advancing to the knockout stage after posting a 2-1 record in round-robin play.

The Upper Nine Mile River product made an immediate impact, scoring a goal in the Academy’s opening-game victory.

After dropping their second match, the team bounced back with a win in its final group-stage contest, with Telder earning a spot in the starting lineup.

Following a scheduled rest day, the Academy squad now turns its attention to the single-elimination knockout rounds, where each match will determine whether their tournament journey continues.

The son of Ben and Dianna Telder, Shane has represented both his community and his country while competing against some of the top young soccer players from around the globe.

(Information in this story was provided to The Laker News)

Avatar photo

ByPat Healey

Related Post

Sports

Summer Clash 250 set to take centre stage Saturday at Scotia Speedworld

August 6, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Cole Harbour’s Rogers signs as undrafted free agent with MLB’s Padres

August 5, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Sportsman headline Friday Night card as part of Summer Clash 250 weekend

August 5, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants News

RCMP looking to identify suspects in pellet gun shooting that injured another man

August 6, 2026 Pat Healey
Community Featured

Community spirit comes alive as Keloose returns Aug. 14-16

August 6, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Police charge man with assaulting police officer, impaired driving

August 6, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

Summer Clash 250 set to take centre stage Saturday at Scotia Speedworld

August 6, 2026 Pat Healey

Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

© Copyright 2025 NewsLM. All Rights Reserved. by Learmonth Marketing