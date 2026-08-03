Play Day! launches Summer Clash 250 weekend with food truck rally, car show, Cole Butcher autograph session

The front stretch at Scotia Speedworld was littered with cars for the show and shine during the food truck rally and show and shine in 2025. (Healey photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The engines won’t be roaring on the racetrack just yet, but there will be plenty of excitement when Scotia Speedworld officially kicks off Summer Clash 250 weekend with its annual Play Day on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5–9 p.m.

For just $5 admission, fans can enjoy an evening packed with family-friendly entertainment, highlighted by a Food Truck Rally, a massive Car & Truck Show ’n Shine, Kub Kar racing, a silent auction, a dunk tank and an autograph session with one of Atlantic Canada’s biggest racing stars.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Cole Butcher, from Porters Lake, will meet fans from 6-7 p.m.

Butcher, who drives the No. 13 THORSport Racing Atlantic Tiltload Ford F-150, will be available for autographs and photos as he returns home to help celebrate one of the biggest racing weekends in Atlantic Canada.

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Food lovers will have plenty of choices with a lineup of local vendors serving everything from burgers and barbecue to seafood, pizza and sweet treats.

The scheduled participating food trucks include:

Flippin’ Mikes

Barnyard Grill Food Truck

Barnyard Grill Fish Truck

Cool Bus Treats

Curbside Eats

All Around Pizza

The Beefy Weiner

Island Bistro

LeoMay FoodTruck

Jess’s Mess

tastylicious

The evening will also feature a sprawling Car & Truck Show ’n Shine, showcasing everything from antique classics and restored pickups to modern custom builds, giving automotive enthusiasts plenty to admire before the racing begins.

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Young racers can test their skills in the Kub Kar Races, while families can enjoy a bounce castle and the ever-popular dunk tank. Visitors can also browse the silent auction throughout the evening.

Play Day serves as the official launch of Summer Clash 250 Weekend, bringing together racers, fans and families for an evening that celebrates the region’s automotive culture before the on-track action takes over Scotia Speedworld.

Whether you’re coming for the classic cars, the food, the chance to meet Cole Butcher or simply a fun summer evening with the family, Thursday’s Play Day offers something for everyone before the green flag flies on another Summer Clash 250 weekend.

For more, follow Scotia Speedworld on Facebook for weekend activities update.