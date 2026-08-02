The Rolling Barrage to honour Const. Heidi Stevenson at Memorial Garden

The Rolling Barrage is coming to Shubenacadie on Aug. 4. (Submitted photo)

SHUBENACADIE: The Rolling Barrage will once again stop in Shubenacadie to pay tribute to the late RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson.

The cross-country motorcycle ride from St. John’s, Newfoundland to Aldergrove, British Columbia, running from August 1 to August 22, 2026. It raises awareness and funds for military veterans, active service members, and first responders dealing with PTSD and operational stress injuries.

They are scheduled to arrive at Rex McCoul Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Participants will honour Const. Stevenson, who gave her life while attempting to stop the gunman during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

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Rex McCoul Park’s Memorial Garden commemorates three victims who lost their lives in Shubenacadie that day:

East Hants RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP; Joey Webber; and Gina Goulet.

The annual stop serves as a moment of remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifices made by those whose lives were taken.

Organizers say the tribute is a reminder that the victims, and especially Const. Stevenson’s service and sacrifice, will not be forgotten.