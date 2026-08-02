Residents continue raising concerns over Carr Farm development

FALL RIVER: Residents are continuing to voice concerns about the proposed Fall River Site B (Carr Farm) development as the deadline approaches to submit public feedback on the provincially led housing project.

Among the concerns raised are the overall size and density of the development, increased traffic on Fall River Road, impacts on local schools, the proposed on-site septic system, and confusion over whether the housing would be restricted to residents aged 55 and older.

Another major concern expressed by residents is emergency egress and evacuation, with some questioning whether the community would have adequate access routes in the event of a wildfire or other emergency requiring residents to leave the area quickly.

The proposal is being advanced through the Province’s Special Planning Area process, which is intended to accelerate housing approvals.

Residents have until Aug. 3 to submit comments before the development agreement moves to the next stage. Submissions can be made to: info@FallRiverSiteB.ca and you can check their website at: www.FallRiverSiteB.ca .

ADVERTISEMENT:

In response to questions from The Laker News, Chrissy Matheson, communications with the Department of Growth and Development, said the province understands residents want to know how future growth will affect their community.

“That is why public engagement, and technical review has been an important part of this process, and it will continue,” Matheson said.

She said the proposal has already been revised in response to community feedback on wastewater, traffic and the mix of housing types.

“In fact, the current proposal was shaped in direct response to concerns raised by residents during earlier engagement, including the change from a private wastewater treatment plant discharging into Lake Thomas to an on-site septic system,” she said.

Multi-unit elevation design of the Site B Development. (Submitted photo)

Matheson noted the property had previously been approved for a larger development and said a 2025 update to the traffic study concluded the revised proposal would have a lower traffic impact because it contains fewer residential units.

Addressing concerns about emergency evacuation, Matheson said the proposal includes a main entrance from Fall River Road, while additional gated emergency access points are being reviewed to provide egress during an emergency.

“The Panel is leading a final phase of engagement before the development agreement is considered, and feedback from residents, technical experts and reviewing agencies will continue to inform the work,” she said.

“We would encourage residents who still have questions or concerns regarding things like egress and traffic to participate in the engagement process.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The department said Nova Scotia continues to require more housing, particularly options that allow seniors to remain in their own communities.

Officials said the proposal includes a mix of townhouses and apartment units alongside the long-term care facility already approved and under construction on the site.

While the housing is designed and marketed to appeal to seniors, the units will not be legally restricted to residents aged 55 and older. Secondary or accessory dwelling units would also not be permitted.

Matheson emphasized that although the Special Planning Area process is intended to streamline approvals and reduce delays, projects must still meet all applicable municipal and provincial permitting, servicing and regulatory requirements.

“The developer has already worked through multiple rounds of technical review with HRM and independent experts and has revised the application to respond to issues raised,” she said.

Residents wishing to comment on the Fall River Site B (Carr Farm) proposal have until Aug. 3 to submit feedback before the development agreement is finalized. Residents can make submissions by email to: info@FallRiverSiteB.ca and you can check their website at: www.FallRiverSiteB.ca .