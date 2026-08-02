Three Fall River golfers earn Team N.S. berths, set for Canadian Jr. Boys championship

Cole Stewart, Nathan MacDonald and Luke MacDougall (in no particular order) are ready to represent N.S. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Three talented young golfers from the Fall River area are heading to the national stage after sweeping the top three spots at the Nova Scotia Junior Boys Provincial Championship.

Cole Stewart, Nathan MacDonald and Luke MacDougall have all earned spots on Team Nova Scotia following outstanding performances at the three-day provincial championship held recently at Lingan Golf and Country Club in Sydney.

The trio regularly play and train together at Ashburn Golf Club and Oakfield Golf & Country Club.

They will travel to Saskatchewan on Friday to represent Nova Scotia at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship later this month.

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MacDougall claimed the provincial title with an exceptional three-round total of 69, 69 and 68 to finish at 11-under-par.

Stewart was just one shot back, carding rounds of 70, 69 and 67 to finish at 10-under and secure second place.

MacDonald rounded out the podium with rounds of 70, 72 and a tournament-best final-round 65 to finish at 9-under-par.

The remarkable showing saw the three Fall River golfers dominate the provincial championship and earn the honour of representing Nova Scotia at one of Canada’s premier junior golf events.

Qualifying for the Canadian Junior Boys Championship is a significant achievement, bringing together the country’s top young golfers to compete for a national title.

With all three players arriving in Saskatchewan on the heels of outstanding provincial performances, Team Nova Scotia will feature a strong Fall River presence on the national stage.

(Information in this story was provided to the Laker News).