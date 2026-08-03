East Hants Sports

Milford’s Ives earns first career CSBK national victory at Grand Bend

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ByPat Healey

August 3, 2026 , , , , ,
Milford's Baillie Ives was atop the podium last month in a CSBK national superbike series race in Ontario. (CSBK photo)

MILFORD/BROOKFIELD: Motorcycle racer Baillie Ives of Milford celebrated a career milestone at Round 4 of the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship (CSBK), capturing his first national victory in the AIM Insurance Amateur Supersport class at Grand Bend Motorplex.

The championship event, held July 10-12, saw Ives put together a strong weekend across two classes, earning four podium finishes.

After opening the weekend with a second-place finish in Saturday’s Amateur Supersport Race 1, Ives stood on the podium again in AIM Insurance Amateur Superbike Race 1, finishing third.

Ives is formerly of Milford, but now calls Brookfield home. He races with the Atlantic Roadracing League at Atlantic Motorsport Park in Shubenacadie as well, when his schedule permits.

Baillie Ives (far right) was second in the first Amateur Supersport race. (Kira McWilliams photo)

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On Sunday, the Milford rider added another runner-up result in Amateur Superbike Race 2 before breaking through for his first career Canadian Superbike national win by taking the checkered flag in Amateur Supersport Race 2.

The victory marked a significant achievement for the young rider as he continues to build momentum heading into the final round of the championship.

Round 4 was contested at Grand Bend Motorplex in Grand Bend, Ont., as the fourth stop of the five-round CSBK championship.

The championship concludes Aug. 7-9 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ont., where Ives will look to finish the season on another high note.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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