Federal government announces new funding, stronger protections for human trafficking survivors

Sean Fraser, MP for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. (Submitted photo)

SUDBURY, Ont.: The federal government has announced more than $3.35 million in funding for nine organizations across Canada that support victims and survivors of human trafficking, while highlighting new Criminal Code reforms aimed at strengthening protections for victims and holding traffickers more accountable.

The announcement, made July 30 to coincide with World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, was issued by Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser.

The funding will help community organizations deliver services to victims and survivors, support prevention efforts, and strengthen local responses to human trafficking in partnership with provincial, territorial and community organizations.

The organizations receiving funding are Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking, CEASE – Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation, La Sortie, London Abused Women’s Centre, New Opportunities for Women (NOW) Canada Society, Réseau-Femmes du Sud-Ouest de l’Ontario, Sexual Violence New Brunswick, Stepping Stone Association and Voice Found.

The announcement also highlighted two recently enacted federal laws designed to strengthen Canada’s response to human trafficking.

Under the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, individuals accused of human trafficking face stricter bail rules through new reverse onus provisions, making it more difficult for those charged to obtain release while awaiting trial.

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The Protecting Victims of Crime Act also expands access to testimonial aids for victims of human trafficking, sexual offences, intimate partner violence and criminal harassment, with the goal of making it easier for victims to participate in the justice process.

“The Government of Canada has advanced new laws to enhance protection for victims and survivors of human trafficking,” Fraser said. “These consequential Criminal Code reforms support building safer communities for all Canadians while complementing the ongoing work by provincial, territorial and community partners.

“Today’s investment signifies an important step in our efforts to end human trafficking and build a justice system that responds to the needs of victims and survivors while putting their safety and dignity first.”

Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez said human trafficking requires a coordinated national response.

“Human trafficking is a devastating form of gender-based violence that demands a coordinated response,” Valdez said.

“Through sustained collaboration and a shared commitment to action, we are strengthening Canada’s response by enhancing supports for victims and survivors and advancing community-driven prevention efforts.”

The federal government said the investment will help organizations continue providing frontline services while strengthening efforts to prevent exploitation and support those affected by human trafficking across Canada.

According to Justice Canada, the funding is part of the government’s broader strategy to combat human trafficking through prevention, victim support, stronger enforcement and collaboration with community organizations.