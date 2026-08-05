Police make arrests in two child sexual abuse exploitation material investigations

HALIFAX: Police in Halifax have charged two men with offences related to child sexual abuse exploitation material (CSAEM) after two separate investigations and searches:

On June 3, 2026, information was received from RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment that CSAEM was located on a seized electronic device during an unrelated, concluded investigation.

Investigators with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit subsequently conducted a search of an address in Dartmouth and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

On July 10, Kyle Brimicombe, 31, was arrested without incident and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on July 13, to face charges of: Sexual assault (x2) Sexual interference (x2) Possession of child sexual abuse exploitation material (x3) Making child sexual abuse exploitation material (x2) Access child sexual abuse exploitation material

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On March 23, investigators in the Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information that a person in Halifax may be accessing CSAEM online.

On July 30, investigators conducted a search of an address in Halifax and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis. William Lewis, 75, was arrested without incident.

He has appeared in Halifax provincial court to face charges of: Possession of child sexual abuse exploitation material Access child sexual abuse exploitation material Breach of Probation.

Lewis has been remanded until his next court date on August 24.

Both investigations are ongoing and being led by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit with the help of the Digital Forensic Identification Unit in the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information on child sexual abuse exploitation material is asked to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada’s National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at http://cybertip.ca.

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