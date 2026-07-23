Man, woman arrested by RCMP following traffic stop; cocaine seized

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: A 38-year-old Sipekne’katik man and a 35-year-old Sipekne’katik woman were arrested in relation to a drug trafficking investigation by East Hants RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU).

The arrests came following a traffic stop in Mill Village.

In March, the East Hants RCMP SCEU began an investigation into drug trafficking in the community of Sipekne’katik.

As part of the investigation, on July 21, at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a Jeep Cherokee on Mill Village Rd. in Shubenacadie.

The vehicle initially stopped; however, after the officer advised the occupants of the reason for the stop, it drove away. Officers followed the Cherokee and conducted a second traffic stop in the 3100 block of Indian Rd. in Mill Village.

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The driver and passenger were arrested. Officers seized a quantity of crack cocaine, cash, two cell phones and the Cherokee.

Officers also searched a home and vehicle in the 500 block of Church St., Sipekne’katik; no additional evidence was seized.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Sipekne’katik, was released on conditions pending a future court appearance.

The passenger, Ashley Rose Kent, 35, of Sipekne’katik, appeared in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on July 22 and has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (crack cocaine)

Resist Arrest

Assault a Peace Officer (three counts)

Kent was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on September 14.

File #: 2026-843433