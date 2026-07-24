East Hants

Beaver Bank man charged in theft of vehicle in Enfield

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ByPat Healey

July 24, 2026 , , , , , , , , ,
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SHUBENACADIE: A 38-year-old Beaver Bank man is one of two people who were arrested, and charged, in relation to a stolen vehicle that was recovered in Shubenacadie on July 22.

RCMP say that at approximately 1:50 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a stolen Honda Civic from a gas station in the 6700 block of Hwy. 2 in Enfield (Irving Big Stop). 

“Officers learned the owner had left the vehicle running while entering the business,” said a spokesperson with the force in a release.

“When they returned, the vehicle was gone.”

The owner’s cell phone, which had been left inside the Civic, helped officers trace its location. 

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The car was tracked to an area on Hwy. 215 in Shubenacadie before a crash notification was received. 

East Hants RCMP later located the phone in a ditch. 

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the stolen Honda was observed at an address on Mitchell Rd. in Shubenacadie. 

“Officers attended and observed two men exiting the vehicle before they fled on foot,” the spokesperson said.

The passenger was arrested after a short foot pursuit. 

The driver was later located near Hwy. 102 and arrested. 

The passenger, a 28-year-old man from Truro, was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court at a later date. 

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The driver, Luke Alexander Jacquard, 23, of Beaver Bank, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Resisting Arrest

Breach of Probation (two counts)

Jacquard appeared in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on July 23 and was released on conditions. 

He’s scheduled to return to court on September 14. 

File #: 26-114047, 2026-1044575

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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