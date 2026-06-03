Funding applications open for emergency response organizations

EAST HANTS/HRM: Volunteer fire departments, ground search and rescue teams, hazardous materials units and other emergency response organizations across the province can apply for funding through the Emergency Services Provider Fund.



The program supports volunteer first responder organizations by helping with the purchase of equipment used directly in fire suppression and other emergency response activities.



“Our first responders are the backbone of emergency response,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management.

“Emergency services could not be delivered without the selfless contributions from our province’s first responders.

“This funding will help them do more of what keeps Nova Scotians safe.”

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Individual organizations can apply for up to $30,000 from the fund. Applications open June 1, and close July 31.



The regional funding stream offers up to $200,000 for larger, regionally focused projects; applications open on September 1 and close on October 31.



Examples of eligible purchases by individual organizations include:

– personal protective equipment and self-contained breathing apparatus

– equipment

– firefighting

– communication

– rescue

– water supply and suppression

– hazardous materials

– emergency power for buildings.



Examples of eligible purchases through the regional fund include:

– major equipment and specialized vehicles and trailers

– regional training facilities

– shared equipment pool (self-contained breathing apparatus, drones, rope or swift water kits, remote rescue kits)

– regional mobile command unit

– multi-purpose utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles for wildland and search and rescue missions

– regional hazard and vulnerability analysis, regional risk reduction strategies and public education projects

– regional exercise and training programs

– regional FireSmart program enhancements

– mental health resiliency programs.

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Quotes:

“We received funding in 2025, and it allowed our fire department to purchase equipment for water rescue, firefighting and medical training.

“This equipment will be important for maintaining a high standard for fire suppression efforts in our area.”

— Gerry Roberts, volunteer, Five Islands and District Volunteer Fire Brigade, Colchester County



Quick Facts:

– $2.8 million is available for individual organizations this summer and $1.2 million for regional projects in the fall

– in 2025-26, the program began allowing organizations to apply for funding once every two years instead of every three years

– that same year it alsoadded regional grants to support emergency services across a broader geographic area



Additional Resources:

Emergency Services Provider Fund information and application:

https://www.novascotia.ca/apply-funding-buy-equipment-thats-used-directly-response-fire-or-emergency-emergency-services-provider-fund