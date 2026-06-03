IESO Nova Scotia continues progress to securing critical electricity generation capacity with decision by New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board

HALIFAX: The New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) today announced its approval of NB Power’s Renewable Integration Grid Stability (RIGS) fast-acting electricity generation project.

This project, when completed, will provide critical fast-acting electricity generation capacity to IESO Nova Scotia, helping to secure a reliable supply of electricity for Nova Scotians.

The project will give Nova Scotia access to up to 100 megawatts of firm generation capacity, that will always be available when it is needed. This type of resource is urgently required to support Nova Scotia’s reliability needs at peak times with the province’s growing energy demand.

It is also critical to enabling Nova Scotia’s targets to transition to 80% renewable energy and phase out coal by 2030.

“This key regulatory approval helps Nova Scotia strengthen the reliability of its power grid,” said Johnny Johnston, President and CEO of IESO Nova Scotia.

“As Nova Scotia moves away from coal and significantly ramps up renewable generation under the provincial government’s Clean Power Plan, a significant portion of our electricity supply will come from variable sources like wind, and we have a responsibility to secure timely, dependable alternatives for when renewable energy is not enough to keep the lights on in our hospitals, schools, homes, and businesses.”

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The proposed Centre Village facility includes 10 fast-acting dual-fuel turbines.

Fast-acting generation can quickly ramp up when the electricity grid needs more power, and stand down when it doesn’t.

That flexibility makes it a key enabler of renewable energy, providing reliable backup for the moments when wind and solar aren’t generating enough electricity to meet the province’s full demand.

IESO Nova Scotia has signed an agreement with NB Power to contract that capacity for a 10-year term, beginning as early as 2028, as part of IESO Nova Scotia’s mandate to deliver a secure supply of electricity to Nova Scotians and enable the renewable energy transition at the best possible cost.