Waverley Road guiderail/retaining wall project to cause traffic disruptions

The map showing where the retaining wall project/guiderail construction will be happening on Waverley Road. (Submitted photo)

WAVERLEY: HRM is advising residents of upcoming traffic disruptions along Waverley Road, between civics 1291 and 1335.

These disruptions are required to facilitate construction in support of the Waverley Road guiderail and retaining wall project, which is expected to begin during the week of June 8 (weather dependent) and be completed by late summer/early fall 2026.

Work details: This project will include several coordinated improvements designed to enhance road safety and long-term reliability, including:

Replacement and extension of the existing guiderail on the west side of Waverley Road adjacent to civic 1291

Shoulder widening toward Lake William to accommodate the new guiderail

Construction of a new retaining wall in select areas, along with slope reshaping and stabilization

Full‑width repaving of Waverley Road within the project area following construction

Replacement of stormwater pipes and culverts in the project area in coordination with Halifax Water

Temporary utility pole and line relocations in coordination with Nova Scotia Power, to facilitate the guiderail project

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Traffic impacts: Traffic impacts are expected throughout the duration of the project and will include the following:

Stop-and-go traffic: For much of the project, this section of Waverley Road will be reduced to a single lane, with stop-and-go traffic in place day and night. This is expected to be the default traffic condition during this project.

For much of the project, this section of Waverley Road will be reduced to a single lane, with stop-and-go traffic in place day and night. This is expected to be the default traffic condition during this project. Planned road closures: Some stages of the work will require short-term full road closures within the project area to ensure the safety of residents, road users and construction crews. These closures will be planned and communicated in advance. Local access will be maintained from both ends of the closure, and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.

For more information about this project, visit: halifax.ca/waverleyroad