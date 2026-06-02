PHOTOS/VIDEO: Relay for Life fundraising goal crushed at Lockview High

FALL RIVER: Students at Lockview High had set a goal of raising $42,000 for their Relay for Life, held May 29 at the new Turf Field at the school.

Well, when the final numbers have been tallied the students raised more than $50,000 for the cause dedicated to supporting life-saving cancer research, support programs, and advocacy.

Organized by major cancer organizations like the Canadian Cancer Society, the event brings together teams of participants who take turns walking or running around a track or path to symbolize the continuous, exhausting perseverance needed to navigate a cancer journey.

At Lockview High, they had to cap the number of students partaking at 300. This included student team participation from Harold T. Barrett Junior High in Beaver Bank and Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River

To start the day there cancer survivor April Connolly spoke, and then lead the survivor’s lap.

Despite the damp and windy weather–several tents got blown over–there were still lots of smiling faces from the students participating.

This student was enthusiastic that she had a VIP pass at the Relay. (Dagley Media photo)

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Here is our video story from the event.

Video sponsored by LumberMart BMR

Video by Matt Dagley

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Cancer survivor April Connolly speaks to the students at Lockview High. (Dagley Media photo)

Hungry hippo game. (Dagley Media photo)

The spirit was high for this team despite the weather. (Dagley Media photo)

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Pat interviews two of the Relay for Life at LHS organizers Iris and Brynn. (Dagley Media photo)

Trying to keep warm during the Relay. (Dagley Media photo)

Smiles for the camera. (Dagley Media photo)