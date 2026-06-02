Police credit public for help in catching Lower Sackville impaired driver

LOWER SACKVILLE: RCMP are crediting the public in the apprehension of an impaired driver in Lower Sackville on May 29.

Multiple calls to 911 and the police led officers to tracking and then arresting the 24-year-old man from Lower Sackville.

Police said that on May 29, at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a Toyota Corolla with flat tires travelling on the wrong side of the road in the 400 block of Sackville Dr.

Officers learned that the vehicle had entered a parking lot on Sackville Dr. before leaving and driving north on Pinehill Dr. Officers patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle.

At around 7:05 p.m., a second report was received regarding the same Toyota Corolla. Officers learned that vehicle debris had been found near the intersection of Sackville Dr. and Pinehill Dr.

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At approximately 7:20 p.m., a third report indicated that the vehicle was on Skyridge Ave., travelling on the wrong side of the road at varying speeds.

The vehicle had also struck a flatbed truck parked on the roadside. It was last seen travelling west on Sackville Dr. from Skyridge Ave.

An officer later located the damaged Toyota in a parking lot in the 400 block of Sackville Dr.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving.

He was transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment, where he refused to provide breath samples.

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The driver, a 24-year-old man from Lower Sackville, was held in custody.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

Members of the public play a crucial role in keeping roads safe.

If a driver appears impaired, they’re asked to call 911.

Prompt reporting can help police intervene quickly and can prevent serious collisions or injuries.

File #: 26-83211