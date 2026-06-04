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PHOTOS: GPV holds musically pleasing year-end band concert and awards night

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ByPat Healey

June 4, 2026 , , , ,
Students perform during their number at the band concert at GPV. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: It was an entertaining show on Tuesday night at Georges P. Vanier Junior High as the band concert finale and awards night was held.

The band concert featured performances from the Grade 6 band; Grade 7 band; Grade 8 band; senior band; the touring band; and drumline.

It was all under the direction of band teacher Mrs. Meg Ferguson.

There were awards also handed out through the band program to deserving students that were chosen,

Those proud family members and friends in attendance were treated to a wonderful night of music showcasing how far the students came this year in band.

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A young student performs at the band concert. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)
Students are focused on the music notes in front of them as they play. (Healey photo)

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(Healey photo)
Mrs. Ferguson conducts. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

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Abi Hart (purple hair) and another student performs a number during the band concert. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)
Making great sounds of music at the band concert. (Healey photo)

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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