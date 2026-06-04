Roundtable launched to guide mining industry opportunities

HALIFAX: The Province is launching the Nova Scotia Mining Roundtable to help the government identify and improve opportunities for the mining sector.



The roundtable includes mainly mining industry leaders and will begin meeting later this month. The table will report to the Minister of Natural Resources.



“We’ve been making major, historic progress in strengthening Nova Scotia’s mining industry,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources.

“This work will ensure our province continues to be a place where responsible resource development is welcomed, companies want to invest and workers and communities share in the benefits.”

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Through the roundtable, the government will hear directly from members of the mining industry about the sector’s challenges and opportunities. Goals of the roundtable include:

– identifying policy, regulatory and investment barriers

– helping inform the development of the provincial mining strategy and identifying opportunities to strengthen Nova Scotia’s competitiveness and deliver greater benefits for Nova Scotians

– providing suggestions and input on strategic priorities.



Nova Scotia has critical minerals that are needed in global supply chains for sectors such as clean energy and advanced technology. These resources are key materials for building electric vehicles, wind turbines, semiconductors and more.



Quick Facts:

– Nova Scotia has a long and rich history in mining; today’s regulatory frameworks keep people and the environment safe through responsible, sustainable mining practices

– mineral exploration brings $35 to $50 million per year to Nova Scotia communities

– the 2026-27 budget includes $300,000 to support growth in Nova Scotia’s mining industry and $1.5 million for Invest Nova Scotia to drive more gross domestic product growth in mining and five other priority sectors

– Nova Scotia launched its critical minerals strategy in 2024 and updated it last year; it lists 20 critical minerals and four strategic minerals

Members of the Nova Scotia Mining Roundtable:

– Erin Adlakha, Chair, Department of Earth Science, Saint Mary’s University

– Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, NexGold

– Jean-Baptiste Dromer, Senior Director, Eastern Canada, Windsor Salt

– Mark Haywood, President and CEO, EDM Resources

– Erik Hinze, Plant Manager, Canadian Gypsum Corp.

– Gavin Isenor, Aggregate Property Manager, Dexter Construction

– Sean Kirby, President, Mining Association of Nova Scotia

– Tracy Menge, Partnerships and Arrangements Manager, Kwilmu’Kw Maw-Klusuaqn (KMK)

– Jeff Newton, Plant Manager, Gold Bond Canada Ltd.

– Morgan Schauerte, Past President, Mining Society of Nova Scotia

– Andrew Strelein, Managing Director and CEO, St. Barbara Ltd.

– Morgan Verge, President, Nova Scotia Prospectors Association