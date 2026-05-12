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Driver faces stunting charge after going 61 km/h over speed limit in passing RCMP vehicle

ByPat Healey

May 12, 2026 #Bedford, #Hwy 102, #Hwy 102 Bedford, #RCMP, #stunting
A driver's vehicle was seized after they were nabbed going 61 km/h over the speed limit. (RCMP photo)

BEDFORD: A driver on Hwy 102 near Bedford thought passing an RCMP vehicle while doing way more than the posted speed limit was a good idea.

Well, it wasn’t and the driver was stopped on May 8 for going 161 kilometre per hour in a marked 100 km/h zone.

As a result, they are now facing a stunting charge.

Besides the charge, they are also facing:

Immediate licence suspension

Vehicle seized

and a very uncomfortable conversation when explaining why their parents’ vehicle was towed/4

Police say if you see dangerous driving and it’s safe to do so, call 911.

RCMP N.S. officers remain committed to reducing serious injuries and collisions through prevention, education, and enforcement.

By Pat Healey

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