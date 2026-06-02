Sports

Langille scores podium finish in Super Late Model series race at Speedway 660

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ByPat Healey

June 2, 2026 , , , ,
Tanton Wooldridge won the race, as Greg Fahey (far left) and Shubenacadie's Braden Langille rounded out the podium. ( Grizzly Photography / Super Late Model Series photo)

FREDERICTON, N.B: It was a third place finish for Shubenacadie’s Braden Langille in the second round of the 2026 Easy-Kleen Super Late Model Series.

The series raced on Saturday afternoon at Speedway 660 in Geary, N.B.

On a cool and overcast Saturday afternoon, fans who braved the temperatures were treated to an instant classic race that saw reigning champion Tanton Wooldridge, from Summerside, Prince Edward Island, score his first career Easy-Kleen SLMS victory.

Wooldridge passed St, Stephen, New Brunswick driver Greg Fahey (#20) with 31 laps to go for the win.

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Fahey would score his first podium on the series with a runner-up finish.

Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia talent Braden Langille (#26 in the Coldstream Clear-sponsored hot rod) came home in third place after earning the pole for the race.

Cornwall, PEI’s Dylan Gosbee (#16) and Harvey, New Brunswick’s Ryan Messer (#1) completed the top five.

SLMS crosses the Confederation Bridge in a few weeks to Oyster Bed Speedway in Oyster Bed Bridge, Prince Edward Island for round 3 – the Universal Truck and Trailer 150 on Saturday June 13.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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