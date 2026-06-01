Carruthers leads Lockview High’s provincial track and field medal haul

FALL RIVER: A Beaver Bank track and field athlete led the Lockview High medal haul at provincial championships May 30-31.
Anna Carruthers, who is bound for the University of Toldeo this fall, capped off her high school track career in fine fashion.
She took home gold medals in three of her events.
Carruthers was top of the podium in 800 metre; 1500 metre; and 3000 metre races.
She went undefeated in all her individual events at every round of competition.
Carruthers also won the provincial cross country title this past fall.
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Other winners at provincials for Lockview included:
Paityn Fownes, team Captain:
Gold Senior Girls Shot Put
Silver Senior GIrls Discus
Mykeirah Gray
Gold Supported Senior Girls 100m
Max Brien
Silver 400m Intermediate Boys
Charlotte Whitman, Kate Whitman, Ava Manley, and Sammie Leslie
Bronze Intermediate Girls 4x100m relay
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Lockview’s team that competed at Provincials:
Intermediate Girls:
Charlotte Whitman: 200m, 400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay
Kate Whitman: High Jump, 80m Hurdles, 4x100m relay
Avah Nicholson: 800m, 4x400m relay
Joss Moran: Javelin
Sammie Leslie: 4x100m relay
Ava Manley: 4x100m relay
Avery MacKinnon: 4x400m relay
Claire Trumble: 4x400m relay
Intermediate Boys:
Max Brien: 400m, 1500m, triple jump, 4x400m relay
Jackson Swan: 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 4x400m relay
Will Nolter: Shot Put, 4x400m relay
Oliver Knowles: 200m, Senior 4x400m relay
Liam Duffy: 4x400m relay
Jack Bardsley: Senior 4x400m relay
Senior Girls:
Anna Carruthers: 800m, 1500m, 3000m
Paityn Fownes: Discus, Javelin, Shot Put
Josie Leslie: 100m
Senior Boys:
Eugene Legge: 800m, 4x400m relay
Julian Dohrendorf: Javelin
Ben Phillips: 4x400m relay
Supported Athletes:
Mykeirah Gray: 100m
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At the Capital Country District meet on May 13-14, Lockview High won both the Intermediate Girls and Intermediate Boys Banners for being the school with the most overall points.
Top 8 finishers in each event and top 4 relay teams qualified to compete at the Regional Championships.
Top points scorers for Lockview at Districts in each category included:
Intermediate Girls:
Charlotte Whitman (34 team points)
100m: 2nd place
200m: 1st place
400m: 1st place
Intermediate Boys:
Max Brien (36 team points)
400m: 1st place
1500m: 1st place
Triple Jump: 1st place
Senior Girls:
Anna Carruthers: (36 team points)
800m: 1st
1500m: 1st
3000m: 1st
Senior Boys:
Eugene Legge-Team Captain (33 team points)
100m: 5th
200m: 4th
400m: 4th
800m: 1st
Lockview had a number of Supported Athletes who also competed in the District Championships.
The Dragons team was coached by Kelly Whitman, along with Martin Johnson and Gordon Warnica.
(Information included in this story was provided to The Laker News)