Carruthers leads Lockview High’s provincial track and field medal haul

Anna Carruthers stands atop the podium with one of her gold medal finishes. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: A Beaver Bank track and field athlete led the Lockview High medal haul at provincial championships May 30-31.

Anna Carruthers, who is bound for the University of Toldeo this fall, capped off her high school track career in fine fashion.

She took home gold medals in three of her events.

Carruthers was top of the podium in 800 metre; 1500 metre; and 3000 metre races.

She went undefeated in all her individual events at every round of competition.

Carruthers also won the provincial cross country title this past fall.

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Other winners at provincials for Lockview included:

Paityn Fownes, team Captain:

Gold Senior Girls Shot Put

Silver Senior GIrls Discus

Mykeirah Gray

Gold Supported Senior Girls 100m

Max Brien

Silver 400m Intermediate Boys

Charlotte Whitman, Kate Whitman, Ava Manley, and Sammie Leslie

Bronze Intermediate Girls 4x100m relay

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Lockview’s team that competed at Provincials:

Intermediate Girls:

Charlotte Whitman: 200m, 400m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Kate Whitman: High Jump, 80m Hurdles, 4x100m relay

Avah Nicholson: 800m, 4x400m relay

Joss Moran: Javelin

Sammie Leslie: 4x100m relay

Ava Manley: 4x100m relay

Avery MacKinnon: 4x400m relay

Claire Trumble: 4x400m relay

Intermediate Boys:

Max Brien: 400m, 1500m, triple jump, 4x400m relay

Jackson Swan: 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 4x400m relay

Will Nolter: Shot Put, 4x400m relay

Oliver Knowles: 200m, Senior 4x400m relay

Liam Duffy: 4x400m relay

Jack Bardsley: Senior 4x400m relay

Lockview High’s team captains, Eugene Legge and Paityn Fownes. (Submitted photo)

Senior Girls:

Anna Carruthers: 800m, 1500m, 3000m

Paityn Fownes: Discus, Javelin, Shot Put

Josie Leslie: 100m

Senior Boys:

Eugene Legge: 800m, 4x400m relay

Julian Dohrendorf: Javelin

Ben Phillips: 4x400m relay

Supported Athletes:

Mykeirah Gray: 100m

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The LHS Dragons with their Intermediate Girls regional banner. (Submitted photo)

At the Capital Country District meet on May 13-14, Lockview High won both the Intermediate Girls and Intermediate Boys Banners for being the school with the most overall points.

Top 8 finishers in each event and top 4 relay teams qualified to compete at the Regional Championships.

Top points scorers for Lockview at Districts in each category included:

Intermediate Girls:

Charlotte Whitman (34 team points)

100m: 2nd place

200m: 1st place

400m: 1st place

Intermediate Boys:

Max Brien (36 team points)

400m: 1st place

1500m: 1st place

Triple Jump: 1st place

Senior Girls:

Anna Carruthers: (36 team points)

800m: 1st

1500m: 1st

3000m: 1st

Senior Boys:

Eugene Legge-Team Captain (33 team points)

100m: 5th

200m: 4th

400m: 4th

800m: 1st

Lockview had a number of Supported Athletes who also competed in the District Championships.

The Dragons team was coached by Kelly Whitman, along with Martin Johnson and Gordon Warnica.

(Information included in this story was provided to The Laker News)