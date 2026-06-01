No information to validate online claim of kidnapping attempt at fair: RCMP

ANNAPOLIS VALLEY: RCMP are aware of a post making its rounds on Facebook of a concerning incident that is alleged to have occurred in New Minas on the weekend.

However, a spokesperson with N.S. RCMP told The Laker News on Monday that Kings District RCMP has not received a report about this incident or any similar occurrences.

The incident in question is posted as follows:

“So yesterday afternoon there was an attempted abduction of a young lady and her baby by the New Minas (Nova Scotia) fair. Witnesses said they saw 2 East Indians males late 20’s maybe early 30’s. Hanging around young girls, but not with them. Not going on rides. Just watching the girls.

Later a van pulled up along the road where this young lady was carrying her baby walking alone. Van stopped suddenly and one guy jumped out and grabbed the lady and baby trying to force them in the van. She screamed and luckily there was 2 gentleman that ran to her help. The van sped off as soon as the guys stopped them from taking the young lady and baby.”

The post on Facebook.

The spokeswoman with RCMP said officers from Kings District RCMP are aware of the Facebook post.

Anyone with first-hand knowledge or other information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers so officers can follow up and address any safety concerns.