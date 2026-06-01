Nominations for the 2026 Sackville Business Awards are now open

LOWER SACKVILLE: It’s time to nominate businesses in the Sackville Business Association area for their 2026 awards.
Do you know a great business or business leader who deserves recognition for their outstanding achievement or contribution to the Sackville business community?
Nominate a Sackville business and you’ll be entered for a chance to WIN a $50 gift certificate to any one of our member businesses.
Improve your odds by nominating in all categories:
Business of the Year 2026
Best Customer Service 2026
Community Impact 2026
Business Leader of the Year 2026
And yes—if you have a business or are a business leader, self-nominations are encouraged.
Nominate today: www.sackvillebusiness.com/awards
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The 2026 Sackville Business Awards will be presented at the Sackville Business Gala & Awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
Nominations close on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:45 p.m.
A shoutout to CBDC Blue Water for sponsoring the 2026 Sackville Business Awards!
Note: Please use the nomination form linked above to submit your nomination.
For a full list of eligible member businesses and the contest rules and regulations, visit www.sackvillebusiness.com/awards.
Award recipients are selected through a combination of public voting and committee review in accordance with the official Awards Terms & Conditions.