Nominations for the 2026 Sackville Business Awards are now open

Nominations are open for the Sackville Business Awards. (Submitted photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: It’s time to nominate businesses in the Sackville Business Association area for their 2026 awards.

Do you know a great business or business leader who deserves recognition for their outstanding achievement or contribution to the Sackville business community?

Nominate a Sackville business and you’ll be entered for a chance to WIN a $50 gift certificate to any one of our member businesses.

Improve your odds by nominating in all categories:

Business of the Year 2026

Best Customer Service 2026

Community Impact 2026

Business Leader of the Year 2026

And yes—if you have a business or are a business leader, self-nominations are encouraged.

Nominate today: www.sackvillebusiness.com/awards

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The 2026 Sackville Business Awards will be presented at the Sackville Business Gala & Awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Nominations close on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:45 p.m.

A shoutout to CBDC Blue Water for sponsoring the 2026 Sackville Business Awards!

Note: Please use the nomination form linked above to submit your nomination.

For a full list of eligible member businesses and the contest rules and regulations, visit www.sackvillebusiness.com/awards.

Award recipients are selected through a combination of public voting and committee review in accordance with the official Awards Terms & Conditions.