Three impaired drivers nabbed by officers with Truro Police

A Truro Police vehicle sits outside its headquarters. (Town of Truro photo/submitted)

TRURO: On May 31, the Truro Police Service arrested three people for impaired driving:

An 18-year-old Truro man was charged with refusing a breath test after a traffic stop on Elm St.

The accused will appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 8, 2026.

A 20-year-old man from Valley, Colchester Co. was charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop on Young St.

The accused will appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 24, 2026.

A 41-year-old man from Salmon River was charged with refusing a breath test after a traffic stop on East Prince St.

The accused will appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 8, 2026.