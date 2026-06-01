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Three impaired drivers nabbed by officers with Truro Police

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ByPat Healey

June 1, 2026 , , , ,
A Truro Police vehicle sits outside its headquarters. (Town of Truro photo/submitted)

TRURO: On May 31, the Truro Police Service arrested three people for impaired driving:

An 18-year-old Truro man was charged with refusing a breath test after a traffic stop on Elm St.

The accused will appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 8, 2026. 

A 20-year-old man from Valley, Colchester Co. was charged with impaired driving after a traffic stop on Young St.

The accused will appear in Truro Provincial Court on June 24, 2026.

A 41-year-old man from Salmon River was charged with refusing a breath test after a traffic stop on East Prince St.

The accused will appear in Truro Provincial Court on July 8, 2026.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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