International Peace Run team to visit Noel area during route through Atlantic Canada

The Peace Runners as they leave a stop in New Brunswick headed for their next location during an earlier part of the tour. (Submitted photo)

NOEL: Peace Run Canada is running a route through Atlantic Canada from May 20 to June 9.

Ten team members from seven countries including Mexico, Australia, Moldova, Switzerland, Slovakia, USA, Uzbekistan and Canada will begin running in Halifax.

The group will meet with grassroots organizations, local runners, community members, local government officials and more than 3500 elementary school children in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and PEI.

Nova Scotia Events that were from May 20 – May 26

Halifax, Hubbards, Mahone Bay, Liverpool, Yarmouth, Port Maitland and Digby

New Brunswick Events from May 27 to May 30

Saint John, Gagetown, Oromocto, Fredericton, Mapleton Park, Riverview, Shediac and Sackville

New Moncton Mayor Shawn Crossman and his daughter greeted the Peace runners with in Moncton. (Submitted photo)

Prince Edward Island Events from May 31- June 2

Cavendish, Charlottetown, Donagh and Morell

Return to Nova Scotia Events from June 3 – June 9

Westville, Truro, Noel, Moosebrook, Windsor, Kingston, Halifax

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Highlights include a ceremony with 430 children from Bayview Community School in Mahone Bay where Waverley native Karen Furneaux three-time Olympian and two-time World Champion in Sprint Kayaking will receive a Torch-Bearer Award; a Peace Pole installation in Shediac, N.B. with the Rotary Club; and a Peace Tree dedication at the Ravens Rest Retreat in Moosebrook (just outside Minasville, near Noel).

Since 1987 the Peace Run has traversed 160 nations on all 7 continents as a symbol of humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world.

The Peace Run was inspired by visionary Sri Chinmoy to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world.

An athlete, philosopher, artist, musician and poet, Sri Chimmoy dedicated his life to inspiring people to find peace within themselves. He said, “A world of peace will be the supreme achievement of humanity.”

The International Peace Runners during their Fredericton-Moncton leg. (Submitted photo)