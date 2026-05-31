PHOTOS: Cows, sheep, bunnies, the featured attraction at Community Day in Milford

MILFORD: A fun-filled day was in the cards at Corridor Co-op Country store in Milford as they held their annual Community Day.
The day featured a basket sale; a BBQ in support of local 4-H clubs; of course some in-store sales and specials; and the highlight for most farm animals from local farms.
On hand were bunnies; sheep; and cows, which got lots of attention from those stopping by–young and old alike–to Community Day.
It was a day that many families enjoyed spending together while taking in a local event, and for some their first time seeing sheep and cows.
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The Laker News stopped by and snapped some photos.
Check them out!
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