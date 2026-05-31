PHOTOS: Cows, sheep, bunnies, the featured attraction at Community Day in Milford

A young boy, with help of mom, puts his hand out towards one of the cows from a local farm that was on hand at Community Day at the Corridor Co-op Country Store in Milford. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: A fun-filled day was in the cards at Corridor Co-op Country store in Milford as they held their annual Community Day.

The day featured a basket sale; a BBQ in support of local 4-H clubs; of course some in-store sales and specials; and the highlight for most farm animals from local farms.

On hand were bunnies; sheep; and cows, which got lots of attention from those stopping by–young and old alike–to Community Day.

It was a day that many families enjoyed spending together while taking in a local event, and for some their first time seeing sheep and cows.

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The Laker News stopped by and snapped some photos.

Check them out!

This young boy was keeping this one warm on this cold dreary Saturday. (Healey photo)

The store cat greeted those who came inside the co-op store. (Healey photo)

A bunny. (Healey photo)

This young girl feeds some hay to the cow. (Healey photo)

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(Healey photo)

There was a BBQ in support of local 4H clubs, and cake too. (Healey photo)

The sheep got lots of pets and attention. (Healey photo)