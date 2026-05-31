Upper Onslow man facing charges after refusing breath demand after Fall River MVC

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A 56-year-old Upper Onslow man is facing charges after a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 2 in Fall River on May 28.

Police say that at approximately 7 p.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, fire services and EHS responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 2 in Fall River.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee had been driving erratically before striking a rock wall.

Officers found the driver, a 56-year-old man from Upper Onslow, showing signs of impairment.

He was arrested, refused a breath demand, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Later in the evening, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Portland St. in Dartmouth.

A Hyundai Tucson was located on Poplar Dr. with front-end damage.

A 41-year-old Bedford woman, who was driving with a suspended licence, showed signs of impairment. She was arrested, resisted, assaulted an officer, and refused a breath sample.

Both individuals were released and are scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at later dates.

As the charges have not been brought before the courts yet no names are issued were provided with the charges.

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Important reminder: Refusing to provide a breath sample is a criminal offence and carries the same legal consequences as providing a breath sample over the legal limit.

Choosing to refuse does not avoid charges – it results in serious penalties, including criminal charges and driving prohibitions.

Impaired driving puts lives at risk.

Always plan ahead: choose a designated driver, call a cab or rideshare, or stay overnight.

File #: 26-82616, 26-82644