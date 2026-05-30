East Hants News

Masonic Lodge Book sale set for June 6; to feature Elmsdale author Erin Nicholson

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ByPat Healey

May 30, 2026 , , , ,
The Masonic Lodge Book sale is June 6 in Elmsdale. (Submitted photo)

ELMSDALE: It’s that time again—the monthly Masonic Book Sale at C. W. Saunders Lodge No. 125 located at 170 Highway 214 in Elmsdale.

This month they will have a special guest young author, Hants East Rural High Grade 12 student Erin Nicholson, who will be offering her new book—written for a younger audience—for sale.  

Please come and show your support for this new young author.

Nicholson is the author of “Darcy and Dash”, a book that is about embracing diversity and uniqueness.

She will be there to sell her books from 9 – 12.

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You’ll also find over 60,000 books, magazines, music CDs, movie DVDs, puzzles and games for sale—most are only $1 each. 

A few are $2—the max price—and you will also find items for only 50 cents.  Children 12 and under also get a FREE book.

Doors open at 8 am and close at 2 pm. Cash only.

And you might want to bring your own shopping bag—because you won’t leave with just one book.

Proceeds from the book sale help our lodge help the community.

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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