Colchester County 4-H to host 2026 Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition in August

The N.S. Provincial Exhibition will be hosted by Colchester County 4H from Aug. 12-16 in Bible Hill. (Submitted photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: The Colchester County 4-H is proud to announce that it will host the 2026 Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition, taking place August 12 to 16, 2026 in Bible Hill.

This signature community event will bring together agriculture, youth, and community partners from across the province in a vibrant celebration of Nova Scotia’s rich agricultural heritage and future.

Rooted in tradition and focused on innovation, the Exhibition will showcase the very best of rural life, livestock, local food, competitions, education, and family-friendly entertainment, while strengthening the collaborative connections between community and agriculture.

“This year’s event is made possible through the valued support and collaboration of key provincial and sector partners, including Build Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board, and Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture,” said Shelly DeViller, Chair, Colchester County 4-H.

“When it’s built for the community by the community it becomes more resilient.

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She said hosting the Exhibition is an incredible opportunity to highlight the strength of our agricultural community and the leadership of our youth.

“This event is about more than tradition; it’s about collaboration, education, and building a strong future together,” she said.

Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River MLA Dave Ritcey said”

“Growing up attending the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition, I saw firsthand the important role events like this play not only in strengthening our economy, but in building meaningful connections within our communities.

As the MLA, I was proud to support the efforts of dedicated community leaders, including 4-H and the many individuals who stepped up to ensure this longstanding tradition could continue,” he said.

“Because of their commitment, families in our community and across the region will be able to enjoy this event again this year and, I hope, for generations to come.”

Greg Morrow, Nova Scotia Minister of Agriculture said: “The Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition is a proud tradition that brings people together and celebrates the strength of our agricultural communities.

“I want to thank the volunteers, organizers, and supporters who made this possible, as well as Minister Ritcey for his advocacy, continued support, and for bringing stakeholders together on behalf of his community.”

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DeViller echoed thanks to MLA Ritcey, who is also Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage, for his leadership in bringing stakeholders together and recognizing the importance of community collaboration in making the Exhibition possible.

Colchester County 4-H looks forward to welcoming visitors from across Nova Scotia and beyond for five days of celebration, learning, and connection.

Additional Resources:

Web Site: Coming soon!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nsprovincialexhibition

Instagram: https:www.instagram.com/nsprovincialexhibition