Baby’s mother dies in hospital; cause and manner of death to be determined, police say

HALIFAX: A woman who arrived in hospital on Friday May 22 after giving birth has died.

On May 22 police were notified of a 23-year-old woman in hospital in critical condition who appeared to have just given birth. Her baby was not with her, prompting an urgent search for the newborn.

Remains of an infant were located on Sunday at 3:20 p.m. in a wooded area off Old Coach Road in Goodwood.

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The mother has since died in hospital. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service will determine cause and manner of death.

The infant’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Due to the complexity of this incident, it may take an extended period of time to determine the results for both the infant and the mother.

The police investigation remains ongoing.